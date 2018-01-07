Bills, Jags tied 3-3 in battle for field position

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - EverBank Field was at capacity Sunday for the Jacksonville Jaguars’ Wild Card Playoff matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

The first half was a defensive showcase and a battle for field position, as neither team managed to cross midfield until 6:37 left in the first half.

Sacksonville flexed its muscle from the onset. Jaguars defensive tackle Malik Jackson sacked Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor on their opening drive for an 8-yard loss on third down, forcing the Bills to punt. The rest of the first quarter would look much the same for the Bills as the Jaguars defense contained Bills’ running back Lesean McCoy.

The Jaguars offense looked flat as they failed to convert a third down until the second quarter. Their first conversion would come on a Blake Bortles quarterback sneak. Running back Leonard Fournette was held for 16 yards on 6 carries.

With 11:25 left in the second quarter, Taylor’s pass intended for L. Thomas was picked off by Aaron Colvin on the Buffalo 35-yard line. The Jags couldn’t capitalize on the favorable field position and were forced to punt after going three-and-out.

The Jaguars defense continued to look solid and was about to force the Bills to another three-and-out, but then the penalties happened, a defensive hold and a personal foul for a late hit on Taylor while attempting to slide propelled the Bills downfield. A few plays later, Taylor tripped trying to scramble on the Jaguars 4-yard line, setting up a fourth down. The Bills lined up for a 21-yard chip shot but were gifted a first down with a Jaguars neutral zone infraction.

On the ensuing plays, the Jaguars’ defense was stout, holding the Bills to a Stephen Hauschka 31-yard field goal and took a 3-0 lead.

Bortles broke out for two big-time runs on the Jags' last possession of the half. The first was a 20-yard run up the middle and was the most yards on a single play by either team at that point. The second run was a scramble to the left for 20 yards to the Bills 12-yard-line. Lorenzo Alexander sacked Bortles forcing a 44-yard Jason Lambo field goal to tie the game.

