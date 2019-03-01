Bishop Kenny girls come up short in state hoops final

LAKELAND, Fla. - Bishop Kenny’s quest for girls basketball history came up one victory short.

The Crusaders couldn’t overcome a slow start and fell 58-40 to Plantation American Heritage in the Class 6A state championship on Thursday night at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland.

Kenny (29-3) hadn’t been to a state title game since March 7, 1992 when it beat Tavares for the last of its three consecutive state championships. The Crusaders returned to the state tournament for the first time this year and won a 49-48 thriller over Bradenton Southeast in Wednesday’s semifinal to get a shot at a championship.

It wasn't meant to be against Heritage (21-9), which defended its state championship with a wire-to-wire win. Kenny trailed by as many as 16 in the opening quarter as it never got solved the Patriots and their pressing defense.

That made it a forgettable night for the Crusaders.

While the Crusaders had a brief surge before halftime, getting to within 24-15 on a free throw by Jasmyne Roberts, that momentum evaporated quickly. The Patriots had 30 points off of Kenny turnovers in the game.

Loss aside, Kenny's future looks bright. Roberts, who finished with 19 points, is only a sophomore. Maddie Millar, who had five points, is a freshman.

Basketball state championships for area girls private school programs remain a difficult one to ring in. Ever since Kenny’s final title in 1992, just one local private school, Shekinah Christian in 2006, has won a girls basketball FHSAA state championship.

Heritage knocked off another local program, Ponte Vedra, 59-33 to win last year’s title.

