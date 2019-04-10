Report: Bishop Kenny grad John Wolford signing with Rams

Jhurell Pressley of the Arizona Hotshot takes the handoff from John Wolford during an Alliance of American Football game against the San Antonio Commanders at the Alamodome on March 31.(Photo by Edward A. Ornelas/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Los Angeles Rams are suddenly hoarding quarterbacks with ties to Jacksonville.

First, it was Jaguars backup Brandon Allen signing with the Rams in 2017.

Then, Los Angeles agreed to a one-year deal with Jacksonville castoff Blake Borles last month.

Now, it's former Bishop Kenny quarterback John Wolford, who is headed for the West Coast.

Yes, Wolford and Bortles and Allen are all on the same NFL roster. They join starter Jared Goff, who led the Rams to Super Bowl 53 last season.

How’s that for an intriguing and cool storyline?

Wolford, a Bishop Kenny graduate who went on to star in college at Wake Forest and then enjoyed a professional football rebirth in the short-lived AAF, is signing with the Los Angeles Rams.

ESPN’s Lindsey Thiry reported the signing.

Wolford went undrafted out of Wake Forest after a stellar career with the Demon Deacons and briefly signed with the New York Jets. After his stint in the NFL ended, Wolford wound up signing with the Arizona Hotshots of the Alliance of American Football and led the league in touchdown passes before it abruptly folded last week.



