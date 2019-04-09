Bishop Kenny launches esports team

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Like a lot of teenagers, Bishop Kenny junior Sergio Saab was excited to learn that his school was starting an esports team.

"I was ecstatic. I loved it," Saab said. "I really wanted to find a place where I could play with friends at a competitive level. Not just for fun."

In the first year for the team, coach and teacher Brandon Allen has the team playing a game called Rocket League, it's basically, cars playing soccer. Allen, who teaches religion, wasn't sure if the team would fit into the school's mission until he thought about it.

"Now we have something where, if they weren't here, a lot of the kids might be at home playing by themselves in a room," Allen said. "We gave them a community that we can build and teach them to do it right and do it well."

There are 14 kids on the team now, plus managers like junior Jack Capuano, who work on the team's live stream for matches and practices. Whether they are working behind the scenes or competing in a 3-on-3 game for the team, the kids have already noticed an increase in camaraderie.

"Through our gameplay, through our conversation, through the way we talk, we're showing that video games aren't what the world makes them out to be," Saab said.

While some gamers spend hours at a time, sequestered in a quiet room alone, that's not the case with this group.

"You can play a half an hour a day, or an hour a day and have fun doing it," Capuano said.

And each of the contributors to the team is learning about more than just teamwork through their experience. So far, the team has done well. Out of 83 teams in the league, Bishop Kenny holds a No. 1 seed. But it's about more than just winning.

"We're using this as a means to do it right, to show them how to live a virtuous life," Allen said. "That's the end goal so that when they leave this high school, they have to capacity to be good, virtuous men and women."

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.