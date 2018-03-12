Bob Hayes week kicks off with annual golf tournament

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Every year the Bob Hayes Invitational is one of the most competitive Track and Field Meets in the entire country. Monday was the 17th annual James (Coach) Day scholarship golf tournament which is one of several events leading up to Saturday’s meet at Raines High School.

Over 100 golfers registered for the tournament and the proceeds provide $1,000 scholarships for select athletes that will be competing on Saturday.

Bob Hayes is one of the best athletes in American history and there’s a simple goal for all of the contestants that will participate in the event that bears his name.

“He’s the only man that has two Olympic Gold medals, is in the NFL hall of Fame and also has a Super Bowl ring,” said James Day who is the Executive Director of the Bob Hayes Track and Field Meet. “Nobody else in history has that. We just honor those accomplishments. He comes from right off the Eastside (of Jacksonville) off Florida Avenue. We honor this man with the hope that kids will pattern themselves after him.”

Another goal is to prepare the young athletes for situations they will face in the future.

“Kids will learn how to talk on TV and be interviewed,” said Day. “They’ll learn what to say and what not to say. That’s number one. They’ll also compete against some of the best athletes in the country. They’ll also learn how to lose humbly and as well as win gracefully.”



Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.