Bolles, FSU product D.J. Stewart called up by Orioles

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Bolles product D.J. Stewart is headed to the big leagues again.

The Baltimore Orioles called Stewart up on Tuesday, his second promotion to the majors since last year. Stewart’s call-up marks the 12th area player to reach a Major League Baseball roster in 2019.

Jacksonville University pitcher Alex McRae became No. 11 when he logged three innings for the Pirates in a Monday game against the Reds.

Stewart had been on a roll in Triple A Norfolk, hitting a career-best .316. That average was Stewart’s best in the minors since being a first-round selection out of Florida State in 2015.

Stewart was a surprise call-up in 2018 and wound up doing better in Baltimore than he did in Triple A.

Stewart hit .250 with three home runs and 10 RBI in 17 games with the Orioles. He’d been on a surge this season, including a game on May 8 where Stewart went 3 for 3 with a pair of home runs, a double and seven RBI.

He is rated Baltimore’s 16th-best prospect in the minors by MLB.com.

Check News4Jax.com each Friday for updates on how all area players are faring in Major League Baseball.



