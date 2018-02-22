Bolles girls soccer wins 2A state championship

DELAND, Fla. - For the 7th time in school history, the Bolles girls soccer team is the last team standing in Class 2A.

Sparked by two goals by senior midfielder Ariana Munoz, the Lady Bulldogs defeated Oxbridge Academy 4-0 on Thursday afternoon in their 12th appearance in the state soccer championships.

Avery Patterson started off the scoring for the Bulldogs with a goal right as the first half expired off of a corner kick from Olivia Candelino. It was some great hustle from Candelino just to get the corner kick off as she sprinted down field to get the kick in with less than eight seconds showing on the clock. After a scrum in front of the Oxbridge goal, Patterson poked the ball in from point blank range to make it 1-0 Bolles.

Following a penalty kick taken Munoz to put the Bulldogs up 2-0, Aunikka King scored just minutes later with a strike that just got past the keeper for a 3-0 lead.

In the 69th minute, Munoz scored her second goal of the game with a perfectly placed free kick from more than 30 yards away to make it 4-0 Lady Bulldogs.

Remember, this is a Bolles team that lost their district championship to rival Episcopal 1-0 then went on to average seven goals per game in their post season run to the state championship.

The Bulldogs finished their state championship year with a record of 21-6-2.

