Bolles girls win 6th straight Katie Caples cross country event

JACKSONVILLE, FLA - The Bolles girls made it six in a row at the Katie Caples Invitational cross country meet on Saturday night at Bishop Kenny.

Led by a pair of freshmen in Elizabeth Csikai and Ella Mickler, the Bulldogs placed four runners in the top eight and won the elite division with 67 points, well in front of runner-up Tallahassee Chiles (102). St. Augustine was third and Creekside fourth in the team events.

The Bulldogs have won sixth consecutive Katie Caples' elite championships. Their last time out of the top spot as a team came in 2013 when Bolles was third.

Csikai was fourth with a time of 18 minutes and 59 seconds, followed by teammates Mickler (19:02) in sixth and Maxine Montoya (19:05) in eighth. St. Augustine sophomore Reilly Barber (18:59) was fifth and senior Madison Niederriter (19:08) took ninth. Creekside's Elizabeth Iliff (19:04) rounded out the local girls in the top 10.

On the boys elite side, Bartram Trail (131 points) took second as a team behind Satellite (74). The Bears were led by Jemsu Picone, who finished 20th (16:53), and Branden McDonald (16:55), who took 22nd.

Individually, Nease junior Bradley Ball was the top boys elite finisher, running a 16:14 to finish eight. Teammate Justin Tackling was ninth (16:19) and Bolles' William Brady in 10th (16:20) to round out the local top 10s.

In the boys varsity event, Bartram won with 63 points. On the girls varsity side, it was a local top five, with Bolles, Ponte Vedra, Bartram, Bishop Kenny and St. Joseph, respectively, taking those spots.

The event, now in its 21st year, honors the legacy of former Bishop Kenny runner Caples. She was injured critically in an April 1998 car accident and died less than a week later. Caples' story didn't end with her death.

Her organs were donated as part of her death, going to five individuals across the country. Caples' story was shared in the television show, "Trauma, Life in the ER," years ago.



