Bolles' Hunter Barco commits to Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Bolles' pitcher Hunter Barco has committed to Florida after decommitting from Virginia earlier this month.

Barco was recently named the 5A high school baseball player of the year in Florida and is up for the best overall player in Florida later this month.

Barco has led the Bulldogs to two state titles in three years while starting since his eighth grade year.

Barco is a projected top five pick in next year's MLB draft and likely will never play in college but his committment continues the Gators run of signing the best high school pitchers in Florida.

