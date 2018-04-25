Bolles pitcher Barco to play in All-America game at Wrigley Field

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Bolles pitcher Hunter Barco was among the first five high school players named Tuesday to the Under Armour All-American game, which will be played at Wrigley Field in Chicago on July 20.

Barco, a left-handed pitcher who has committed to play college baseball at Virginia was announced along with Riley Greene, of Hagerty High School in Oveido, Florida, and Rece Hinds, of Niceville Senior High School in Niceville, Florida. A pair of Texas high school players -- Logan Britt of Benbrook and Bobby Witt Jr., of Colleyville -- also were announced Tuesday

The game will include the top 40 high school players in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. MLB Network will televise the game on a tape-delayed basis on July 21 at 7 p.m.

Barco tweeted this out Tuesday after the announcement:

Excited to be named a 2018 Under Armour All-American & play at Wrigley Field on July 20th! Follow my friends @BaseballFactory and @UABaseball for more info on the event. #UAALLAMERICA #IWILL pic.twitter.com/a9H6ii1Xp8 — Hunter Barco (@hunter_barco) April 23, 2018

