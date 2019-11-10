Bolles swim teams stretch record championship streaks

The streaks go on with no end in sight.

The Bolles boys swimming team stretched its consecutive state championship streak to 32 on Saturday night at the Sailfish Splashpark in Stuart. The Bulldogs girls aren't far back, either, upping their state title run to 29 in a row.

The Bolles boys' streak remains the longest in the country. It surpassed the 30 in a row by Punahou, Hawaii (1958 to 1986) in 2017. The Bulldogs had 337 points, well in front of runner-up Episcopal's 209.5. The Bolles girls had 489 points, more than 200 better than second place Saint Andrew's 280.

Bolles' dominance on the boys side wasn't in individual championships. The Bulldogs had just one state winner, Ansen Meyer in the 100 breast (56.33). Depth was key for Bolles, which had six individuals garner top five finishes.

Its relay teams also took a pair of thirds and a second.

For the boys, Episcopal's Jace Crawford had the top individual performance, winning state titles in the 100 fly (48.70) and 200 free (1:37.53). He was also on the state title-winning 400 free relay squad (3:04.07) that topped Bolles.

Area girls captured one individual state championship, Bolles' Carly Schwab in the 100 breast (1:01.76). Bulldogs swimmer Mani Satianchokwisan had a pair of runners-up medals, one in the 100 free and the other in the 50 free. Bolles swept the relay events, winning titles in the 200 free (1:33.61), 200 medley (1:43.43) and 400 free (3:23.18).

Episcopal's Mary Kelley was solid for the Eagles, taking second in the 100 fly (55.64) and 100 back (54.51).

In the boys Class 1A event on Friday, Stanton's William Jones claimed a state title in the 100 fly (48.49) and a runner-up in the 200 IM (1:50.64). Clay's Sara Stotler had a pair of seconds, a 54.35 in the 100 fly and a 2:02.09 in the 200 IM.

State swimming results

Class 1A

Girls

(local finishers in top 5 shown)

200 medley relay: 1. Bolles, 1:43.43.

200 free: 4. Leah DeGeorge (Bolles) 1:51.50; 5. Megan McGrath (Bolles) 1:52.45.

200 IM: 3. Sasha Ramey (Bolles) 2:04.04.

50 free: 2. Mani Satianchokwisan (Bolles) 22.93; 4. Emily MacDonald (Bolles) 23.53

100 fly: 2. Mary Kelley (Episcopal) 55.64.

100 free: 2. Mani Satianchokwisan (Bolles) 49.98; 4. Adair Sand (Bolles) 50.60.

500 free: 4. Leah DeGeorge (Bolles) 4:53.21.

200 free relay: 1. Bolles 1:33.61.

100 back: 2. Mary Kelley (Episcopal) 54.51; 4. Adair Sand (Bolles) 56.87; 5. Faith Khoo (Bolles) 58.13.

100 breast: 1. Carly Schwab (Bolles) 1:01.76.

400 free relay: 1. Bolles 3:23.18.

Boys

(local finishers in top 5 shown)

200 medley relay: 2. Episcopal, 1:33.35; 3. Bolles, 133.85.

200 free: 1. Jace Crawford (Episcopal) 1:37.53; 2. Dale Haney (Episcopal) 1:39.26; 3. Rafael Ponce De Leon (Bolles) 1:39.36.

200 IM: 3. Julian Smith (Episcopal) 1:53.13; 4. Jack Hattery (Bolles) 1:53.36; 5. David Walton (Bolles), 1:53.77.

50 free: 4. Ansen Meyer (Bolles) 20.98.

100 fly: 1. Jace Crawford (Episcopal) 48.70.

100 free: 3. Jackson Kirk (Bolles) 45.91; 4. Dale Haney (Episcopal) 45.99; (tie) 5. Caden Staggard (Episcopal) 46.83.

500 free: 3. Rafael Ponce De Leon (Bolles) 4:27.81.

200 free relay: 3. Bolles 1:25.20.

100 back: 3. Caden Staggard (Episcopal) 50.75; 4. Conner Lowery (Providence) 50.86.

100 breast: 1. Ansen Meyer (Bolles) 56.33; 3. Julian Smith (Episcopal) 57.38.

400 free relay: 1. Episcopal 3:04.07; 2. Bolles 3:05.80.

Class 2A

Girls

(local finishers in top 5 shown)

200 medley relay: 4. Clay 1:51.81.

200 IM: 2. Sara Stotler (2:02.09).

100 fly: 2. Sara Stotler (Clay) 54.35.

Boys

(local finishers in top 5 shown)

200 IM: 2. William Jones (Stanton) 1:50.64.

50 free: 2. Braeden Knight (Baker County) 21.17.

100 fly: 1. William Jones (Stanton) 48.49.



