Boys basketball playoffs: 12 area teams eye third-round berths

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Twelve area boys basketball teams are in the second round of the state playoffs on Tuesday night.

Three of those matchups are district championship rematches, Gainesville (16-12) at Columbia (16-13) in Region 1-7A, Bishop Kenny (13-14) at Paxon (23-3) in Region 1-6A and Jackson (22-6) at Bolles (23-6) in Region 1-5A.

History this season indicates most of these games will be close until the very end.

All four games between Kenny and Paxon and Bolles and Jackson this year have been decided by a combined eight points.

Bolles and Jackson have split games this season, with the Tigers winning 53-50 last month and the Bulldogs winning the district championship, 42-41. Paxon has beaten Kenny both times, 42-39 in overtime in the regular season and 48-47 in the district final.

Columbia is 2-1 against Gainesville.

In addition, four area programs — Christ's Church, Impact Christian, North Florida Educational and University Christian — can reach the state semifinals with victories tonight.

Tuesday, Feb. 26

Regional semifinals

Region 1-8A

Fleming Island at Lee

Region 1-7A

Gainesville at Columbia

Region 1-6A

Bishop Kenny at Paxon

Region 2-6A

Palatka at Gainesville Eastside

Region 1-5A

Jackson at Bolles

Regional finals

Region 1-4A

Gainesville P.K. Yonge at University Christian

Region 1-3A

St. John Paul II at Christ’s Church

Region 1-2A

Crossroad at Impact Christian

Region 2-2A

Calvary Christian at North Florida Educational

