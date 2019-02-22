Boys basketball playoffs: Area has 12 teams advance to 2nd round

Paxon's Isaiah Adams flies for the basket in a first round playoff win vs. Orange Park.

The first round of the boys high school basketball playoffs are in the books, with 12 area teams advancing after Thursday night.

The night’s biggest surprise — Providence bowing out in the opening round with a 63-61 loss to Gainesville P.K. Yonge. It marked just the second time in Stallions history that Providence has lost its playoff opener, and first since 2002. The Stallions lost to P.K. Yonge in the second round last year, 43-42.

Other notables included Impact Christian hitting the 100-point mark in a 100-23 blowout of Aucilla Christian and Christ’s Church edging Pensacola Christian 83-82 in Region 1-3A for the program’s first playoff victory.



Thursday's results

Region 1-9A

Oviedo 77, Mandarin 70

Region 1-8A

Fleming Island 72, First Coast 63

Lee 66, Oakleaf 43

Region 1-7A

Gainesville 55, St. Augustine 47

Columbia 64, Englewood 54

Region 1-6A

Paxon 66, Orange Park 45

Bishop Kenny 50, Westside 48

Region 2-6A

Palatka 78, Santa Fe 69

Gainesville Eastside 60, Clay 32

Region 1-5A

Bolles 64, Fort White 48

Jackson 62, Bradford 42

Regional semifinals

Region 1-4A

Gainesville P.K. Yonge 63, Providence 61

University Christian 53, Tallahassee Maclay 39

Region 1-3A

Christ’s Church 83, Pensacola Christian 82

Region 1-2A

Crossroad Academy 66, Beaches Chapel 29

Impact Christian 100, Aucilla Christian 23

Region 2-2A

North Florida Educational 70, St. John Lutheran 30

Region 3-1A

Madison County 55, Hilliard 43

Tuesday, Feb. 26

Regional semifinals

Region 1-8A

Fleming Island at Lee

Region 1-7A

Gainesville at Columbia

Region 1-6A

Bishop Kenny at Paxon

Region 2-6A

Palatka at Gainesville Eastside

Region 1-5A

Jackson at Bolles



Regional finals

Region 1-4A

Gainesville P.K. Yonge at University Christian

Region 1-3A

St. John Paul II at Christ’s Church

Region 1-2A

Crossroad at Impact Christian

Region 2-2A

Calvary Christian at North Florida Educational





Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.