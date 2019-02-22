Boys basketball playoffs: Area has 12 teams advance to 2nd round

The first round of the boys high school basketball playoffs are in the books, with 12 area teams advancing after Thursday night.
The night’s biggest surprise — Providence bowing out in the opening round with a 63-61 loss to Gainesville P.K. Yonge. It marked just the second time in Stallions history that Providence has lost its playoff opener, and first since 2002. The Stallions lost to P.K. Yonge in the second round last year, 43-42.
Other notables included Impact Christian hitting the 100-point mark in a 100-23 blowout of Aucilla Christian and Christ’s Church edging Pensacola Christian 83-82 in Region 1-3A for the program’s first playoff victory.
Thursday's results
Region 1-9A
Oviedo 77, Mandarin 70
Region 1-8A
Fleming Island 72, First Coast 63
Lee 66, Oakleaf 43
Region 1-7A
Gainesville 55, St. Augustine 47
Columbia 64, Englewood 54
Region 1-6A
Paxon 66, Orange Park 45
Bishop Kenny 50, Westside 48
Region 2-6A
Palatka 78, Santa Fe 69
Gainesville Eastside 60, Clay 32
Region 1-5A
Bolles 64, Fort White 48
Jackson 62, Bradford 42
Regional semifinals
Region 1-4A
Gainesville P.K. Yonge 63, Providence 61
University Christian 53, Tallahassee Maclay 39
Region 1-3A
Christ’s Church 83, Pensacola Christian 82
Region 1-2A
Crossroad Academy 66, Beaches Chapel 29
Impact Christian 100, Aucilla Christian 23
Region 2-2A
North Florida Educational 70, St. John Lutheran 30
Region 3-1A
Madison County 55, Hilliard 43
Tuesday, Feb. 26
Regional semifinals
Region 1-8A
Fleming Island at Lee
Region 1-7A
Gainesville at Columbia
Region 1-6A
Bishop Kenny at Paxon
Region 2-6A
Palatka at Gainesville Eastside
Region 1-5A
Jackson at Bolles
Regional finals
Region 1-4A
Gainesville P.K. Yonge at University Christian
Region 1-3A
St. John Paul II at Christ’s Church
Region 1-2A
Crossroad at Impact Christian
Region 2-2A
Calvary Christian at North Florida Educational
Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.