Boys basketball playoffs: Seven area teams move to 3rd round

Seven high school basketball teams punched tickets to the third round of the state playoffs, including University Christian and North Florida Educational Institute, which booked trips to next week's state semifinals. A recap of the scores.
Region 1-8A
Fleming Island 64, Lee 60
Region 1-7A
Columbia 46, Gainesville 42
Region 1-6A
Paxon 41, Bishop Kenny 37
Region 1-5A
Jackson 56, Bolles 24
Region 2-5A
Palatka 61, Gainesville Eastside 60
Region 1-4A
University Christian 83, P.K. Yonge 63
Region 1-3A
St. John Paul 88, Christ’s Church 55
Region 1-2A
Crossroad Academy 52, Impact Christian 51
Region 2-2A
NFEI 54, Calvary Christian 34
Regional finals
Friday’s games
Region 1-8A
Fleming Island at Tallahassee Lincoln
Region 1-7A
Crestview at Columbia
Region 1-6A
Tallahassee Rickards at Paxon
Region 2-6A
Nature Coast Tech at Palatka
Region 1-5A
Jackson at Florida State University School
State semifinals
at Lakeland Center
March 4
Class 2A
NFEI vs. Schoolhouse Prep, 4 p.m.
March 6
Class 4A
University Christian vs. Westminster Academy, 10 a.m.
