Boys basketball playoffs: Seven area teams move to 3rd round

Seven high school basketball teams punched tickets to the third round of the state playoffs, including University Christian and North Florida Educational Institute, which booked trips to next week's state semifinals. A recap of the scores.

Region 1-8A

Fleming Island 64, Lee 60

Region 1-7A

Columbia 46, Gainesville 42

Region 1-6A

Paxon 41, Bishop Kenny 37

Region 1-5A

Jackson 56, Bolles 24

Region 2-5A

Palatka 61, Gainesville Eastside 60

Region 1-4A

University Christian 83, P.K. Yonge 63

Region 1-3A

St. John Paul 88, Christ’s Church 55

Region 1-2A

Crossroad Academy 52, Impact Christian 51

Region 2-2A

NFEI 54, Calvary Christian 34

Regional finals

Friday’s games

Region 1-8A

Fleming Island at Tallahassee Lincoln

Region 1-7A

Crestview at Columbia

Region 1-6A

Tallahassee Rickards at Paxon

Region 2-6A

Nature Coast Tech at Palatka

Region 1-5A

Jackson at Florida State University School



State semifinals

at Lakeland Center

March 4

Class 2A

NFEI vs. Schoolhouse Prep, 4 p.m.

March 6

Class 4A

University Christian vs. Westminster Academy, 10 a.m.



Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.