Boys high school basketball playoffs tip off Thursday night

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Boys high school basketball playoffs begin Thursday night on the First Coast. Here’s a glance at the matchups, with a look at three good storylines.

In 1-9A, Mandarin (15-10) has just four state playoff wins in program history, its last coming in 2008. The Mustangs won a surprise district championship this season and host Oviedo.

In 1-4A, University Christian (24-3) pulled an upset in handing Providence its first district loss in 11 years. There are realistic aspirations for a final four run at UC, which hosts Tallahassee Maclay. A rematch with Providence (23-4) could happen next week, provided the Stallions get by a difficult Gainesville P.K. Yonge team.

In 1-2A, Impact Christian (20-4) is a rising power under coach Ben Jones. The Lions played for a state championship last season and the path should clear out for them to make another trip to Lakeland in 2019. Could a state championship be in the crosshairs this year?

Thursday

All games at 7 p.m.

Regional quarterfinals

Region 1-9A

Oviedo at Mandarin

Region 1-8A

Fleming Island at First Coast

Lee at Oakleaf

Region 1-7A

Gainesville at St. Augustine

Englewood at Columbia

Region 1-6A

Orange Park at Paxon

Bishop Kenny at Westside

Region 2-6A

Santa Fe at Palatka

Clay at Gainesville Eastside

Region 1-5A

Fort White at Bolles

Jackson at Bradford

Regional semifinals

Region 1-4A

Providence at Gainesville P.K. Yonge

Tallahassee Maclay at University Christian

Region 1-3A

Pensacola Christian at Christ’s Church

Region 1-2A

Beaches Chapel at Crossroad Academy

Aucilla Christian vs. Impact Christian (at Fort Caroline Middle School)

Region 2-2A

Ocala St. John Lutheran at North Florida Educational

Region 3-1A

Hilliard at Madison County



