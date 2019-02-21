Boys high school basketball playoffs tip off Thursday night

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Boys high school basketball playoffs begin Thursday night on the First Coast. Here’s a glance at the matchups, with a look at three good storylines.
In 1-9A, Mandarin (15-10) has just four state playoff wins in program history, its last coming in 2008. The Mustangs won a surprise district championship this season and host Oviedo.
In 1-4A, University Christian (24-3) pulled an upset in handing Providence its first district loss in 11 years. There are realistic aspirations for a final four run at UC, which hosts Tallahassee Maclay. A rematch with Providence (23-4) could happen next week, provided the Stallions get by a difficult Gainesville P.K. Yonge team.
In 1-2A, Impact Christian (20-4) is a rising power under coach Ben Jones. The Lions played for a state championship last season and the path should clear out for them to make another trip to Lakeland in 2019. Could a state championship be in the crosshairs this year?
Thursday
All games at 7 p.m.
Regional quarterfinals
Region 1-9A
Oviedo at Mandarin
Region 1-8A
Fleming Island at First Coast
Lee at Oakleaf
Region 1-7A
Gainesville at St. Augustine
Englewood at Columbia
Region 1-6A
Orange Park at Paxon
Bishop Kenny at Westside
Region 2-6A
Santa Fe at Palatka
Clay at Gainesville Eastside
Region 1-5A
Fort White at Bolles
Jackson at Bradford
Regional semifinals
Region 1-4A
Providence at Gainesville P.K. Yonge
Tallahassee Maclay at University Christian
Region 1-3A
Pensacola Christian at Christ’s Church
Region 1-2A
Beaches Chapel at Crossroad Academy
Aucilla Christian vs. Impact Christian (at Fort Caroline Middle School)
Region 2-2A
Ocala St. John Lutheran at North Florida Educational
Region 3-1A
Hilliard at Madison County
