Bulldogs fans ready to face Crimson Tide in championship game

ATLANTA - Now that the Jaguars game is over, the attention for many First Coast sports fans turns to Monday night, when the Georgia Bulldogs take on the Alabama Crimson Tide in Atlanta for the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Six hours from Jacksonville and wearing black and teal Sunday, a group of Georgia alumni from the River City teamed up with the Atlanta chapter of the Bold City Brigade to watch the Jaguars a day before the Bulldogs play for the National Championship.

"The birth of a child or the Dawgs playing in the National Championship are the only reasons why I would miss a Jags home playoff game," Georgia alumni Kyle McClung said.

Since the second of those happened, McClung made his way up to Atlanta. Now that the Jaguars have won, he said he's only got one thing left on his mind.

"I’m just so glad this moment and opportunity is here for the Dawgs," McClung said.

"(It's) something that hasn’t happened in my lifetime," Ken Cornell said. "It’s something everybody has been waiting on. As alumni, we’ve gone through this line of the nasty highs and lows and ended up on many lows. Just can’t think of a better place to be here in Georgia right now."

About 4 miles away from that group, at the site of Monday night's game, everything was covered in red and black.

