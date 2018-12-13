Caleb Dressel swims back into record books during championship in China

HANGZHOU, China - Clay High School graduate and Florida Gator Caleb Dressel swam back into the record books during the FINA World Swimming Championships in Hangzhou, China.

According to Swim Swam, Dressel broke the American record for the mixed 4x50 free relay with a 20.43 on Tuesday. The American record was 20.62.

Dressel, 22, now owns the American records in the 50 and 100 freestyle in long course meters, short course meters and short course yards, Swim Swam wrote.

The championship runs through Sunday.

