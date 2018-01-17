Callahan woman cited in Leonard Fournette crash

FHP tweeted a photo of Leonard Fournette with one of the state troopers who responded when he was rear-ended Tuesday ont he Dames Point Bridge.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The 28-year-old woman who ran into Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette's luxury car on the Dames Point Bridge Tuesday was cited with careless driving, according to the Florida Highway Patrol accident report obtained by News4Jax.

No one was injured in the three-car crash, but Jaguars fans were briefly in shock when they learned the team's star running back was in an accident about 11:30 a.m. Troopers said she was not distracted, but her actions caused the crash.

Fournette's bumper of his 2017 Mercedes-Benz Maybach fell off, which he autographed and gave to one of the first responders. He also posed for a photo with a state trooper and with the at-fault driver's 9-year-old son before he and drove himself home after the crash.

Fournette ran for 109 yards and three touchdowns in Jacksonville's 45-42 victory at Pittsburgh last Sunday. His 23rd birthday is Thursday.

If he needs help finding a new bumper for his car, Shad Khan, who made his fortune building auto parts, may be able to help with that.

