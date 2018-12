JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Fresh off their 6-0 win over the Colts, the Jaguars try to beat the Titans for the first time in two years as they travel to Tennessee to play in the only prime time game of the year. Can Cody Kessler lead the offense to the end zone? Can the Jaguars defense pitch another shutout? If the recent past is any indication, this game might be the first to 14 wins.

