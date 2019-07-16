Cannady's catch, nearly 55 pounds, wins Junior Angler event

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - There are plenty of big kingfish lurking in area waters and Shane Cannady found one of them on Tuesday afternoon.

Cannady, 10, reeled in a monster of a kingfish, a 54.85-pounder, to claim the Greater Jacksonville Junior Angler event. Another Jacksonville resident, Tripp Barber, 12, finished second with a catch of 46.58.

Three-year-old Sadie Thomas was third (40.85).

Jack Pugh (38.42 pounds) and Landyn Santacrose (36.91) were fourth and fifth, respectively.

Just how impressive was Cannady’s catch in the Junior? It was a Junior Angler tournament record, and wasn’t far off from the Greater Jax main tournament record of 55.2 pounds, set by Tom Rady in 2002.

The main kingfish tournament is Thursday and Friday, with boats leaving each day at 6:30 a.m. Weigh-ins begin at 3 p.m. those days.



Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.