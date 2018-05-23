Clay advances, Fleming Island, Creekside lose in state baseball playoffs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - Tuesday's high school baseball results

Clay advances

Clay 2-0 win over Lynn Haven Moseley to advance to the state 6A semifinals. The Blue Devils starter Connor Solomon pitched a three hit shutout. Clay will face the winner of Wednesday's Dunnellon-Tampa Jefferson matchup in the Final Four in Ft. Myers.

Creekside no-hit

Playing in the panhanle against Pace, Creekside scored two runs without the benefit of a hit in a 3-2 loss to Pace. Creekside ends their season with a record of 21-8.

Fleming Island falls at home

It took extra innings, but Fleming Island came up short against Strawberry Crest 2-0 in 9 innings in an 8A regional final. Fleming Island starter Calab Lanoux pitched seven innings of two hit ball, striking out six. The Eagles season ends with a record of 12-14-1.

Bolles postponned

Bolles game against Tallahassee Rickards in the 5A regional final was rained out. They'll try again Thursday at 4 p.m.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.