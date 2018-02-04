FGCU blows past JU in battle of top two teams in ASun

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - After allowing a big second half, Jacksonville University men’s basketball fell to Florida Gulf Coast 80-55 on Saturday at Swisher Gym.

“We didn’t play with any of the details or any of the urgency we have to play with if we want to have a fighting chance,” said Head Coach Tony Jasick.

The first half was a slobber-knocker, as both defenses set the tone early. With 11:45 left in the first, the two teams had only combined for 22 points, and FGCU led 15-7.

From there the Eagles built the league to double figures, as many as 13, but JU cut it to eight at the end of the half on a Cody Helgeland three with 56 seconds remaining.

JU came out of the break inspired, and a well-drawn up in-bound play led to a Jalyn Hinton dunk and foul. After Hinton converted the three-point play, JU was within five, 35-30, just 83 seconds into the second half.

FGCU then rattled off a 9-0 run to go up 14, 44-30, with 16:21 left, and the Dolphins never cut it to single figures again.

Jacksonville heads on the road this week to face first Lipscomb and then Kennesaw State on Thursday and Saturday. It is the final road trip of the regular season for JU, whose contest vs. the Bisons tips at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

