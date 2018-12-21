Jacksonville can't overcome hot shooting night by Notre Dame

NOTRE DAME, Ind - The Jacksonville University men's basketball team (7-6) fell victim to an incredible shooting performance on Thursday night opposite Notre Dame (9-3). The Dolphins battled but 18 triples and nearly 60 percent from the floor proved too much to overcome, 100-74.

Jace Hogan was the work horse for JU on this night, dropping in a game-high 20 points on 9-20 shooting to go with six boards while JD Notae got hot late to pour in 17 on the strength of five triples. Tyreese Davis and David Bell joined that duo in double figures with 14 and 10, respectively.

The Dolphins were impressive offensively in the first half, dominating the paint, 20-12, and second chance points, 10-3, while shooting 47.2 percent from the floor led by Jace Hogan who canned 12 points. Tyreese Davis contributed 11 and David Bell came off the bench for six and four, but Notre Dame had answers for every JU run. The Irish, who came into the game averaging just eight made triples, made 11 in the first half alone and shot 61.8 percent to build a 14-point halftime advantage.

Jacksonville came out fiery in the second half and after trading baskets early, went on a quick 4-0 run sparked by Bell and Hogan that cut the Notre Dame lead to 12 with 15:27 to go. That was as close as JU would come in this one however and the home side went on to shoot an outrageous 57.1 percent in the second half to run away at the end. JD Notae ended up getting hot from long range down the stretch to trim the deficit, but Notre Dame kept the Dolphins at an arms-length.

Looking ahead now, the Dolphins don't get any rest as they'll cross the state to Bloomington, Ind. for a tilt with No. 22 Indiana inside historic Assembly Hall on Saturday night. It'll be the first-ever meeting with the Hoosiers. After that, Jacksonville won't be in action again until it returns home to complete the season series with Presbyterian on Dec. 30. That game inside Swisher Gymnasium is scheduled for a 2 p.m. tip.

