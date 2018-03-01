JU's Gordon, Brown earn ASUN postseason honors

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville University women's basketball senior forward Kayla Gordon was named ASUN Conference Defensive Player of the Year, while she and junior guard Jasmyn Brown claimed All-ASUN postseason honors Thursday afternoon. Gordon also earned a spot to the All-ASUN First Team, while Brown was selected to the All-ASUN Second Team.

Poised to become the only Dolphin in program history to reach 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds in her career, Gordon has already reached a pair of milestones this season. She scored her 1,000th career point on January 13, and less than a month later on Feb. 12, became the program's all-time leader in rebounds. She currently has 996 heading into Friday's ASUN quarterfinal game.

This season, the Meridian, Miss. native leads the league with 9.7 rebounds per game and 282 total rebounds. Her four offensive rebounds per game rank second in the ASUN and 17th in the nation, and her 10 double-doubles in this season alone extend her career total to 30. She also ranks second in the league with a 51.4 field goal percentage (131-255) and ranks in the top five in the ASUN in free throw percentage (75.9) and blocks (24). In total, Gordon is averaging 12.0 points per game, 9.7 rebounds per game and 1.4 steals per game. Additionally, she recorded 20 or more points on four occasions and 10 or more points in 16 of 29 games. Gordon was also named to the 2017-18 Preseason All-ASUN Team and was the 2015 ASUN Freshman of the Year.

Brown ranks in the top five in the league in several categories, including third in free throw percentage (76.6) and fifth in both three-point field goals made (57) and points per game (13.7). The Haines City, Fla. native is also averaging 3.8 rebounds per game, 2.0 assists per game, and 1.4 steals per game.

Brown has recorded 20 or more points in three games this season, and posted double figures in 24 of 29 games. With 396 points this season, she currently sits at 827 points in her career. Brown also garnered 2017-18 Preseason All-ASUN honors and was named to the 2015-16 ASUN All-Freshman Team.

Gordon and Brown helped Jacksonville to a 22-7 overall record and the number two seed in this year's ASUN Tournament. The Dolphins take on #7 Kennesaw State in the quarterfinals of the ASUN Tournament tomorrow, March 2 at Swisher Gymnasium. Tipoff is slated for 7 p.m.



Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.