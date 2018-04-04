Yolett McPhee-McCuin named Ole Miss Women's basketball coach

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The most successful coach in the history of the Jacksonville University women’s basketball program is moving on. On Wednesday Yolett McPhee-McCuin was named the head women’s basketball coach at Ole Miss.

“I am overwhelmed and overjoyed right now but I’m also ready to get to work,” said McPhee-McCuin to News4Jax. “I appreciate the belief Ross Bjork and Chancellor Jeff Vitter have in me and I’m looking forward to teaching, developing and inspiring the young ladies at Ole Miss. #NoCeilings

The move from the ASUN to the SEC comes on the heels of McPhee-McCuin leading Jacksonville to a school record 24 wins. The 2017-18 season was the Dolphins third consecutive 20-win season. Prior to “Coach Yo,” as McPhee-McCuin is known in basketball circles, arriving on campus in 2013 the Dolphins had experienced losing seasons in 11 of their previous 14 years.

From her second (2014-15) to third seasons (2015-16) Jacksonville had a ten win improvement and secured the first NCAA Tournament bid in school history.

The Dolphins also received bids to the Women’s NIT in the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons. In five seasons at Jacksonville McPhee-McCuin finished with a record of 94-63.

"Today is a huge day for my family and me," stated McCuin in a statement released by Jacksonville University.. "Before I look to the future, I cannot go without expressing my appreciation for President Cost, [Athletic Director] Alex Ricker-Gilbert, my staff, team, and the entire Jacksonville community. I will forever be a Dolphin. I love this University and what it stands for. I look forward to seeing the direction of the program and will deeply miss the city of Jacksonville and the University community."

That vibrant personality has led McPhee-McCuin to adopt her program motto of “No Ceilings.” Literally there were no banners for women’s basketball hanging from the ceiling of Swisher Gym before her arrival. That selling point has worked in terms of recruiting.

In addition to winning 69 games over the past three seasons, JU has also produced four 1,000 point scorers and the only player in program history to record 1,000 rebounds.

McPhee-McCuin takes over a Rebels program that has gone 18-62 in SEC play over the past five seasons and hasn’t made the NCAA Tournament since a run to the Elite 8 in 2007.



