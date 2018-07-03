Edward Waters names Frederick Summers men's basketball coach

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - On Tuesday the Edward Waters College Department of Intercollegiate Athletics named Frederick Summers the new Head Men’s Basketball Coach. Summers will be formally introduced on Tues. July 17.

Summers comes to Edward Waters after serving one season in the same role at Talladega College, where he led the Tornadoes to a 21-11 overall record and 10-5 against Gulf Coast Athletic Conference competition. Summers was named the 2017-18 GCAC Men's Basketball Coach of the Year.

Prior to his time at Talladega, Summers spent five seasons as the head coach at Concordia College in Selma, Alabama. He led the Hornets to four straight appearances to the United States Collegiate Athletic Association (USCAA) National Tournament.

The Hornets finished as the tournament runner-up in 2015-16, while the following year, Concordia won its first USCAA National Championship. Summers finished his time at Concordia as the winningest coach in CCAL history with a record of 82-47.

Summers is a graduate of the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, where he was a guard on the Men's Basketball team, sharing the same backcourt with former Los Angeles Lakers guard and New York Knicks Head Coach, Derek Fisher.



