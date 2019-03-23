Gators looking for second straight upset, trip to Sweet 16

Michigan is looking to reach the Sweet 16 for a third straight year. First, the Wolverines must figure out how to attack Florida's flummoxing defense.



"Sometimes they change defenses in the middle of a defense," coach John Beilein said. "We have to adjust, but they're going to try to keep up off balance."



The second-seeded Wolverines (29-6) rolled to a 74-55 win over Montana in the first round Thursday, with Charles Matthews scoring 22 points in his best outing since returning four games ago from an ankle injury.



Getting Matthews close to full health helps because Michigan's offense has been up and down in March. Though the Wolverines won their NCAA opener easily, they committed 14 turnovers and shot just 29 percent on 3-pointers.



Florida (20-15) has the Southeastern Conference's top defense, and it gave offensive-minded Nevada fits in the first half of the Gators' 70-61 first-round win. Nevada was able to force the action in the second half and whittled down an 18-point lead to two before the Gators pulled away late.



"Do we need to be consistent for 40 minutes to beat these guys? Absolutely," Gators coach Mike White said. "We're going to have to play our best game of the year to beat Michigan."



White's main concern, as it was against Nevada, is dealing with the opponent's size.



Kevarrius Hayes, at 6-foot-9, is Florida's biggest starter. No one else is over 6-6. Michigan center Jon Teske is 7-1 and 260 pounds, and Ignas Brazdeikis and Isaiah Livers are 6-7 and solid.



"Hopefully," White said, "we can neutralize it with just making big plays, getting two-handed plays, getting loose balls, playing physical, but playing clean as well. Especially on the interior."

