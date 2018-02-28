Gators crush Alabama 73-52

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - Jalen Hudson scored 27 points and Florida throttled Alabama's offense in a 73-52 victory on Tuesday night.



The Gators (19-11, 10-7 Southeastern Conference) held the slumping Crimson Tide (17-13, 8-9) to 30 percent shooting in their fourth straight defeat.



The Gators were hot by comparison, hitting 48 percent (27 of 56). Both teams are nursing NCAA Tournament hopes in the regular season's final week, but only Florida is coming close to playing like it.



Hudson made 9 of 13 shots, including three 3-pointers. Egor Koulechov scored 15 points and KeVaughn Allen 13 for the Gators, who led by as many as 28 points.



Chris Chiozza had nine rebounds and four assists, tying Erving Walker's school record of 547 set from 2008-12-



The Tide made just four first-half field goals and finished 18 of 60. Florida committed just six turnovers while forcing 15.



Alabama's Collin Sexton didn't have a basket in the first half but finished with 14 points on 5-of-16 shooting. Braxton Key scored 11 and was the only Tide player making shots for a while, though they were few and far between.



Alabama flirted with season lows in both points and shooting percentage.



Walk-on Lawson Schaffer played much of the second half for Alabama.



The Gators capitalized on a huge Alabama drought to build a 37-18 halftime lead. The Tide missed 19 straight field goal attempts over span of 14 minutes, 28 seconds. Key accounted for all five Alabama baskets over a 21-minute span.



Hudson had just six points in the first meeting, a lopsided Tide win in Gainesville.



BIG PICTURE



Florida: Won its second straight after a three-game losing streak, both against teams from Alabama. Entered the week in a four-way tie for third in the SEC. Has won 13 of the past 15 meetings.



Alabama: Losing streak has severely damaging its once-solid NCAA Tournament hopes. Made just 4 of 30 field goals (13 percent) before the half.



UP NEXT



Florida closes the regular season Saturday against No. 23 Kentucky.

