Gators drop 3rd game in a row after 71-69 loss to Vanderbilt

NASHVILLE, Tn. - NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Jeff Roberson scored 26 points and Riley LaChance added 21 as Vanderbilt rallied to its fifth straight home win with a 71-68 victory over Florida on Saturday.

LaChance's layup gave Vanderbilt a 69-68 lead with 1:53 left as the Commodores (11-16, 5-9 Southeastern Conference) rallied from an 11-point second-half deficit.

Joe Toye nailed two foul shots to finish the scoring with 11 seconds remaining. He had 13 points.

Florida's Egor Koulechov missed a chance to tie the score when his 3-point attempt bounced off the rim twice with six seconds left.

Keith Stone led Florida (17-10, 8-6) with 20 points and Koulechov added 14, including four 3-pointers. Jalen Hudson added 10 points for the Gators, who made only three turnovers and grabbed 14 offensive rebounds.

Powered by a 10-0 run midway through the first half, Florida took a 34-28 lead at the break.

Vanderbilt split two games with Florida, including an 81-74 loss in an SEC opener on Dec. 30.

Florida entered the game as one of only three SEC teams with a winning road record (4-3). No. 10 Auburn and No. 18 Tennessee are the others. The remaining 11 SEC teams were a combined 25-68, including Vanderbilt (0-9).

VIPS AT GAME

Golden State first-round pick Damian Jones and New York rookie Luke Kornet, two former Vanderbilt standouts, both attended the game.

Romeo Langford (New Albany, Indiana), the nation's top shooting-guard prospect, was also at the game, according to The Tennessean newspaper. The 6-foot-5 senior has narrowed his choices to Vanderbilt, Indiana and Kansas.

Another former Vanderbilt star, NFL quarterback Jay Cutler, was also at the game.

BIG PICTURE

Florida: The Gators lost their second straight three-point game, including a 72-69 overtime defeat to Georgia on Valentine's Day.

Vanderbilt: The Commodores won at home for the eighth time in the last 10 games. Vanderbilt hit 22 of 24 foul shots.

UP NEXT

Florida: At No. 18 Tennessee on Wednesday

Vanderbilt: At LSU on Tuesday

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.