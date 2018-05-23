Gators to face West Virginia in Jimmy V Classic

Florida will square off vs. West Virginia in the Jimmy V Classic at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 4. This will be the second time in three years the Gators will participate in the Jimmy V Classic, which remains one of men's college basketball's marquee non-conference events.

Florida annually plays one of the nation's toughest non-conference schedules packed with high-caliber opponents. West Virginia fits that profile, posting a 26-11 record last season and advancing to the Sweet 16 before falling to Villanova.

"The Jimmy V Classic is a special event, and we're really excited for Florida to be part of it again," head coach Mike White said. "It's a fantastic opportunity to play a high-level opponent in one of the best basketball venues in the world. Beyond the court, the work that the V Foundation does to fund cancer research is so important, and we're glad the Gators can have a role in helping support that mission."

The Gators hold a 5-3 record all-time vs. the Mountaineers. Florida won the last meeting, an 88-71 victory in Gainesville in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Jan. 30, 2016. That win, against a ninth-ranked WVU squad, marked White's first vs. a ranked opponent as UF's head coach.

Florida last competed in the Jimmy V Classic in December 2016, falling to fifth-ranked Duke. Florida also picked up a win at the event in 2013, defeating Memphis in a 77-75 thriller that helped kick-start a 30-game win streak.

