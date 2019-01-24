City bragging rights on the line in Rd. 1 of River City Rumble

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Round one of the River City Rumble is Thursday night. The matchup between Jacksonville University (8-12, 1-4 ASUN) and North Florida (9-12, 3-3 ASUN) is set for a 7 p.m. tip at UNF Arena.

Last season JU swept the season meetings, halting a 9-game win streak for UNF.

The slate is wiped clean in 2019. Both teams need a win. The Dolphins are coming off a three-game losing streak and the Ospreys have dropped their last two outings.

“Every game is its own entity,” said Dolphins head coach Tony Jasick. “We would like to get to the point where every possession is its own entity and you just worry about winning that possession. We’re just not there yet. I don’t think you can take much of anything from us beating them last year.”

Playing at home has been a strength for UNF. This season they’re 6-1 playing at UNF Arena.

“Like most teams our games feel comfortable playing at home,” said Ospreys coach Matthew Driscoll. “It’s going to be a large crowd. As a group it’s going to be much more hostile, which will be awesome.”

Expect a close game Thursday night. Eleven games in this series have been decided by five points or less.



