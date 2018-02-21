More than bragging rights on the line in River City Rumble rematch

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Conference play has been roller coaster ride for JU. In their A-Sun opener they went on the road and got a win at the UNF Arena. After two more wins it looked like the Dolphins were rolling.

Now as we get ready to close out the regular season JU is headed in the wrong direction. They've dropped five out their last seven games. Head coach Tony Jasick has been critical of his team’s effort in some of those games. A lot of the struggles had to do with some guys being in and out of the lineup because of injuries. Thursday night against UNF is a chance to get back on track before tournament time.

“I think both teams are different, our personnel is certainly different,” said Jasick. “Their team has changed things up a bit since the first game. I do think you can learn something from every chance you get to play a similar opponent.”

Losing to their cross town rivals isn't something that UNF has had a whole lot of experience with of late. Before their meeting earlier this season the Ospreys had won 9-straight and 12 of the last 14 in this series.

Just like JU this UNF team has grown a ton since early January. Coach Matthew Driscoll refuses to call his team young. In his eyes they're inexperienced. They're starting four sophomores right now and everybody knows what's on the line Thursday night.

“It has a lot of different meanings in several different ways,” said Driscoll of Thursday’s rematch against the Dolphins. “The fact that it’s JU and they beat us all of that matters. But the reality is the winner gets a home game in the A-Sun tournament. That’s what’s really critical for us.”



