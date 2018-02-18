Ospreys get big win on senior night over NJIT

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Ivan Gandia-Rosa scored 23 points and Osborn Blount added 17 as North Florida dominated the second half to take an 86-75 victory over NJIT on Saturday.



Gandia-Rosa was 7 of 13 from the field while making 7 of 8 free throws. Blount matched his career high with four from distance to finish 5 of 9 from the floor. Garret Sams added 15 points and Noah Horchler had 11 with seven rebounds for North Florida (13-17, 7-6 Atlantic Sun Conference).



The Ospreys shot 51 percent (29-57) from the floor while holding NJIT to 29-of-68 shooting (43 percent). North Florida made 10 more free throws and one more trey than the Highlanders.



The game was tied at 39-39 at the break but the Ospreys erupted in the second half, shooting 62 percent to start the final period to rule that half 47-36.



Abdul Lewis and Anthony Tarke both had double-doubles for NJIT. Tarke had 20 points with 11 rebounds and five assists. Lewis also had 20 points with 10 rebounds for NJIT (13-15, 6-7).

