Sluggish finish costs Ospreys in loss at Lipscomb

The North Florida men's basketball team struggled at the end of both halves in a tough 82-75 loss at Lipscomb on Saturday night. Trip Day made 5 three-pointers on his way to a career best 22 point effort.

"We did a lot of good things but moral victories aren't something we believe in, that we coach or are a part of our culture," said Ospreys head coach Matthew Driscoll. "Anytime you have 18 turnovers that lead to 20 points in a game like this, battling for second place in the league, it makes it kind of hard to overcome. We did a lot of good things, but unfortunately we didn't complete it. Completing things has been one of our biggest issues. We've struggled completing the half or completing the game. Eventually, our group of inexperienced guys have to have that experience to be able to do that. Give Lipscomb credit for executing and doing things when they needed key buckets. It was an older, experienced team that knew what they were doing. We have to learn from this, grow from this and then move on."

INSIDE THE BOXSCORE

- Lipscomb forced 18 turnvovers by the Ospreys that resulted in 20 points

- The Bisons also benefitted with 14 second chance points from 13 offensive rebounds

- North Florida finished with 11 3PM, marking the 16th game this season with double-figure treys

- Ospreys posted a season best 10 blocked shots, led by 4 for Horchler

- Loss snapped a four-game win streak for UNF against Lipscomb and was just the Bisons third victory in the last 17 meetings

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.