FSU routs Wake Forest 88-66

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Senior Christ Koumadje recorded his first career double-double, with 20 points and 12 rebounds, to help No. 17 Florida State beat Wake Forest 88-66 on Wednesday night.



Koumadje, a 7-foot-4 center who is playing in his 109th career game, made 10 of 12 shots from the floor and set a career high in rebounds as the Seminoles won their sixth straight game.



Phil Cofer scored 13 points and Mfiondu Kabengele had nine points and seven rebounds for Florida State (19-5, 7-4 ACC), which enjoyed its most lopsided win against an ACC team in 11 games.



Cofer and P.J. Savoy each made three 3-pointers as the Seminoles shot 38.5 percent (10 for 26) from beyond the arc.



Chaundee Brown scored 20 points on 7 of 12 shooting and Brandon Childress had 11 points for Wake Forest (9-14, 2-9). The Demon Deacons are just 1-6 against ranked teams this season.



Florida State outrebounded Wake 43-27.



The Seminoles had 13 players score in the game. shot 56.5 percent (35 of 62) from the floor.



Wake Forest shot 38.6 percent (22 of 57) from the floor.



FSU has won six straight ACC games for the first time since the 2011-12 season in which the Seminoles made a postseason run and won the league tournament.



BIG PICTURE



Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons battled for a half but lost for a sixth straight time in Tallahassee, where they haven't won since 2008.



Florida State: The Seminoles shot 64.5 percent (20 of 31) in the second half and only committed four turnovers in the final 20 minutes.



UP NEXT



Wake Forest hosts North Carolina on Saturday.



Florida State plays at Georgia Tech on Saturday.

