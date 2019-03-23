Morant impresses FSU's Leonard Hamilton

Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton has been a college basketball coach since the early 1970s. The 70-year-old also spent some time coaching in the NBA. He has seen several generations of players and called Murray State's Ja Morant one of the "most exceptional ... that I've had a chance to watch play."



The fourth-seeded Seminoles will face the 12th-seeded Racers in Hartford for a spot in the West Regional in Anaheim, California.



Hamilton raved about Morant's passing. "He's kind of a throwback to guys who have the ability to score points. But also the passion and the excitement about creating opportunities for his teammates, guys like Nate Archibald who can lead the NBA in scoring and lead in assists at the same time. A guy like Magic Johnsons, who got so much joy making the game easy for his teammates."

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.