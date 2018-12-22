No. 11 FSU shoots 55 percent to beat Saint Louis 81-59

SUNRISE, Fla. - David Nichols scored a season-high 19 points off the bench and No. 11 Florida State shot a season-best 55 percent to beat Saint Louis 81-59 Saturday in the one-day Orange Bowl Classic.



The Billikens shot only 30 percent - their season low, and the best effort yet for Florida State's defense.



The Seminoles (11-1) won their sixth game in a row and matched the best 12-game record in school history. Saint Louis (8-4) suffered its most lopsided loss of the season.



Nichols went 7 for 11, including a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to end the first half and give the Seminoles a 40-25 lead. The margin stayed in double digits the rest of the way, peaking at 71-43 late in the second half.



Nichols helped the Florida State bench outscore Saint Louis' reserves 43-13. Seminoles starter Terance Mann had 17 points, including a pair of dunks in the final 30 seconds.



The Seminoles made 10 of 18 3-pointers, including 4 of 7 by Nichols.



Javon Bess had 16 points and Carte'Are Gordon 14 for the Billikens. They finished with a season-low three 3-pointers on 14 attempts.



Saint Louis went more than seven minutes without a basket and fell behind 25-8 midway through the first half.



