Team of the Week: Edward Waters women's basketball team

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Preseason workouts for the Edward Waters women’s basketball team started back in August. At the time Lady Tigers head coach Charmaine Wilson said she had a good feeling about her team. But little did she know this year’s squad was about to make history.

They got off to a 13-1 start thanks in part to a school record 12-game win streak. That was just the beginning as the lady Tigers recently wrapped up the regular season with a record of 23-5 record which is the best in school history.



