UNF pulls off upset against Stetson in ASUN Tournament opener

The North Florida women's basketball became the first six seed in the ASUN Championship to advance to the semifinals since 2012 as the Ospreys took down No. 3 Stetson, 63-55, in overtime on Friday evening at the Edmunds Center.

This is the first postseason win for the Ospreys since 2013 and snaps a 10-game skid against Stetson.

Behind double-doubles from senior Keonna Farmer and Tesh Hanson, North Florida persevered past a strong shooting Stetson team to beat the Hatters on their home court for just the second time in program history.

"I'm really happy for this group of young ladies,” said Ospreys head coach Darrick Gibbs. “They have battled and grown together. We had a lot of people make big plays, but it was our seniors who definitely were not ready for it to end tonight."



