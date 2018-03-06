Winner of River City Rumble Pt. 3 advances to ASUN Championship

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - For only the third time in history North Florida and Jacksonville University will meet in the ASUN postseason. Wednesday’s meeting in the ASUN semifinals will be the third River City Rumble match up of the year for the two teams.

It’s a rivalry that’s been one-sided of late. The Dolphins won the two regular season meetings by an average 19.5 points and have won 11 straight against the Ospreys.

UNF reached the ASUN semifinals after knocking off No. 3 seed Stetson on the road last Saturday. That win gives them confidence heading into Wednesday’s showdown at JU.

“At the end of the day it’s hard to beat a team three times in a row in one season,” said Ospreys senior forward Keonna Farmer.

When these two last met back on Feb. 24, Jacksonville led from start to finish and shot 42 percent from the field, while North Florida shot 25 percent from the field.

However the Dolphins are careful to not be overconfident because anything can happen during tournament time.

“One thing that’s great about our team is they understand the steps,” said Dolphins head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin. “We don’t skip steps. We read the book “Toughness” by Jay Bilas and he explained that if you skip a step climbing a ladder it’s easy to fall. So we’re not skipping steps.”

The winner of Wednesday’s game will take on the winner of the No. 1 and No. 4 matchup between FGCU and Lipscomb.

The ASUN Championship game will take place on Sun. March 11 at the higher seed.

