Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State top preseason coaches' poll

The Alabama Crimson Tide celebrates beating the Georgia Bulldogs to win the 2018 College Football Playoffs National Championship on Jan. 8, 2018, in Atlanta.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Defending national champion Alabama is a unanimous No. 1 in the preseason coaches' poll, with Clemson No. 2 and Ohio State No. 3.

The Crimson Tide received 61 one first-place votes from a panel of major-college coaches in the poll released Thursday. The Associated Press media poll will be released Aug. 20.

Alabama won its fifth national championship under coach Nick Saban last season, beating Georgia in overtime of the College Football Playoff national title game. The Bulldogs were ranked fourth by the coaches and Oklahoma was fifth.

Rounding out the top 10 were Washington, Wisconsin, Miami, Penn State and Auburn.

Florida State was picked 19th in thevoting and the University of Central Florida was 23rd. Florida got some votes, but didn't make the coaches' top 25.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.