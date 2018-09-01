'Dogs shut out Austin Peay in opener 45-0

ATHENS, Ga. - Jake Fromm threw two scoring passes while sharing time with freshman Justin Fields and No. 3 Georgia showed off some new firepower in rolling past Austin Peay 45-0 on Saturday.



Georgia (1-0) flashed big-play potential, including a 59-yard touchdown pass from Fromm to Mecole Hardman and a 72-yard scoring run by Demetris Robertson, who was making his debut.



Fromm completed 12 of 16 passes for 157 yards, including a 10-yard scoring pass to Riley Ridley. Fields, one of the headliners in coach Kirby Smart's top-ranked class of signees, made his debut on the Bulldogs' first second-quarter possession and started the second half.



Fields completed 7 of 8 passes for 63 yards, including a 12-yard scoring pass to Isaac Nauta. Fields also had three carries for 33 yards in his first opportunity to flash his dual-threat talents. Walk-on quarterback Matthew Downing played most of the second half.



Georgia, which lost to Alabama in last season's national championship game, led 38-0 at halftime.



Austin Peay (0-1), the Football Championship Subdivision team, was held to 152 yards. Logan Birchfield was wide left on a 37-yard field goal attempt in the second quarter, spoiling the Governors' best chance to dodge the shutout.



The lopsided score and 90-degree heat sent about half of the crowd toward the exits at halftime.



The fourth quarter was shortened to 10 minutes. NCAA rules provide for that option by mutual agreement of the opposing head coaches and the referee.



Cook was called for targeting for his hit on punt returner Deangelo Wilson after Wilson called for a fair catch in the fourth quarter.



THE TAKEAWAY



Austin Peay: The Governors could have new questions at quarterback. Jeremiah Oatsvall was pulled after his fumbled pitch, recovered by Georgia's D'Andre Walker, on the Governors' second possession. JaVaughn Craig played most of the remainder of the half and opened the second half.



Georgia: Even though the competition wasn't on par with what awaits in the SEC, the Bulldogs displayed renewed depth after losing six players to the NFL draft. D'Andre Swift ran for 43 yards with an 8-yard touchdown run and Elijah Holyfield ran for 24 yards with a touchdown as the leaders of a four-man tailback committee that must replace 2017 seniors Nick Chubb and Sony Michel. Freshman tailback James Cook had runs of 36 and 26 yards in the second half.



POLL IMPLICATION



Georgia had little to gain in national respect when opening against the FCS opponent. The Bulldogs dominated and probably showed sufficient promise to protect their spot high in the Top 25.



UP NEXT



Austin Peay: The Governors play Presbyterian on Saturday night in their home opener.



Georgia: The Bulldogs open their Southeastern Conference schedule when they visit South Carolina on Saturday.

