Georgia adds two players to 2019 recruiting class

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The University of Georgia added two signees Wednesday to its 2019 football class giving the Bulldogs a total of 24 for the December and February signing periods.

George Pickens, a five-star wide receiver from Hoover, Ala., and Brett Seither, tight end from Clearwater, Fla., became the two most recent signees for the 2019 class.

There will be opportunity for Pickens to play immediately. Georgia lost juniors Riley Ridley and Mecole Hardman to the NFL draft. Georgia signed receivers Dominick Blaylock and Makiya Tongue in the December early period.

Georgia already has 14 early enrollees. Georgia had the nation's top-ranked signing class in 2018 and was ranked behind only Alabama in the 247Sports composite ranking through the early signing period this time.

The Bulldogs class includes five defensive linemen, five linebackers, three offensive linemen, three wide receivers, three defensive backs, two tight ends, two quarterbacks, and one running back.



