Georgia Bulldogs fans excited for title game

WAYCROSS, Ga. - Georgia fans were on cloud nine after the Bulldogs won their College Football Playoff semifinal, and crashed StubHub trying to get their hands on national championship game tickets.

The Bulldogs beat the Oklahoma Sooners Monday in the first overtime Rose Bowl ever, a wild 54-48 victory in double-overtime.

The win sends the Bulldogs to the national championship game against Alabama. Georgia coach Kirby Smart has the Bulldogs on the verge of its first national title since 1980.

It's a big deal for Georgia fans. StubHub reportedly crashed following Georgia's Rose Bowl win because so many Bulldogs fans were trying to find tickets to next week's title game in Atlanta.

Social media was also flooded with photos and videos of fans' reaction to the Bulldogs' victory.

An Instagram video shows members of the Snell family, who was watching from Georgia, chanting, cheering and even rolling on the floor as the house full of people celebrated their team's win.

Waycross, Georgia, may be several hours away from Athens, but the town was just as excited Tuesday about the Dawgs' win.

News4Jax's Lynnsey Gardner is a University of Georgia alum. Her cousin and her cousin's husband traveled from Georgia to California to go to the Rose Bowl. A picture at the game shows her cousin crying tears of joy.

Another photo shows who may be one of Georgia's youngest fans -- a baby taking a bath Monday and watching the game from the tub.

From Pasadena, California, to Waycross, Georgia, fans are eager for the national championship game next Monday night, and optimistic their Dawgs can beat the Crimson Tide.

So what are Georgia fans willing to pay for tickets?

One woman said she gave up her European vacation and, instead, bought national championship tickets -- spending $5,600 on two tickets at $2,800 a piece.

Another woman bought four tickets at $3,300 for each ticket -- a total of $13,200, the value of a car.

One season ticket holder didn't reveal what they are spending, but said, “That’s why God made credit cards.”

One suite is selling for $90,000.

StubHub said demand for tickets to the national championship game was up 106 percent over this time last year, when Clemson and Alabama were set to play for the second straight year and the game was in Tampa, Florida. The company said Tuesday that the average ticket price on StubHub for Alabama-Georgia was $2,689, with the lowest available at $1,930 for upper end zone seats in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The national championship game between the Bulldogs and the Crimson Tide kicks off at 8 p.m. next Monday.

