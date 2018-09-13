Georgia-Middle Tennessee State game moved to 12 noon

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - As Hurricane Florence continues its path towards the East Coast of the United States the University of Georgia announced Thursday that this Saturday’s football game against Middle Tennessee State has been moved up to noon.

Statement from University of Georgia Athletic Association:

After extensive evaluation involving the uncertainty of weather conditions on the east coast, and consideration of all constituencies involved including fans, support staff, and law enforcement, the Saturday Georgia-Middle Tennessee State game has been moved from 7:15 p.m. to a 12 noon kickoff in Sanford Stadium.

The game will be televised on ESPN News and will stream live on the ESPN app.

The University of Georgia encourages fans to support disaster relief efforts through the Red Cross by texting “REDCROSS’ to 90999 to donate $10 from your phone, call 1-800-RED CROSS, or going online to https://www.redcross.org/donate/hurricane-florence-donations.html/

