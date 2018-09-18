Georgia releases 2019 football schedule

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Games with Notre Dame and Texas A&M highlight the 2019 University of Georgia home football schedule announced Tuesday by the Southeastern Conference.

Notre Dame will be visiting Athens for the first time in history while the Aggies will be making their first appearance between the hedges since 1980. The Bulldogs have seven home games on the schedule which also includes SEC contests with South Carolina, Kentucky, and Missouri along with non-conference teams Murray State and Arkansas State.

The schedule also includes two open dates on Sept. 28 and Oct. 26. The Bulldogs will travel to Vanderbilt, Tennessee, Auburn, and Georgia Tech along with the annual game against Florida in Jacksonville.



2019 GEORGIA Schedule

Aug. 31 at Vanderbilt

Sept. 7 MURRAY STATE

Sept. 14 ARKANSAS STATE

Sept. 21 NOTRE DAME

Sept. 28 Open Date

Oct. 5 at Tennessee

Oct. 12 SOUTH CAROLINA

Oct. 19 KENTUCKY

Oct. 26 Open Date

Nov. 2 vs. Florida (Jacksonville)

Nov. 9 MISSOURI

Nov. 16 at Auburn

Nov. 23 TEXAS A&M

Nov. 30 at Georgia Tech

