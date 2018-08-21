Georgia will open 2022 season against Oregon

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Oregon and Georgia are set to face off for the first time in 45 years in the 2022 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

The game will be played Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. An exact kick time and television network will be finalized at a later date.

“We’re thrilled to be able to bring together two historic programs for the first time in more than four decades,” said Bob Somers, Peach Bowl, Inc. chairman. “The Ducks and Bulldogs will be the focal point of unrivaled opening weekend celebration in the capital of college football.”

This will mark only the second time the two football programs have met. The one previous meeting resulted in a 27-16 home win for the Bulldogs in 1977.

“When you think about major season-opening kickoff games with the opportunity for huge College Football Playoff implications, this is the type of matchup you dream about,” Peach Bowl, Inc. CEO and President Gary Stokan said. “Both Kirby Smart and Mario Cristobal should be recognized for their willingness to have their teams compete at the highest level in a game like this.”

The 2022 Oregon-Georgia matchup will mark Georgia’s fourth appearance in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game. Georgia previously fell 35-21 to Boise State in 2011 and defeated North Carolina 33-24 in the 2016 contest. The Bulldogs are also scheduled to face off against Virginia to open the 2020 season in Atlanta.

It will represent the SEC’s 20th appearance in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game, with the conference currently boasting an 11-2 record in the game.

“Thanks to the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game staff for their efforts in putting this game together,” said UGA Head Coach Kirby Smart. “Opening the season in Atlanta against a Power 5 opponent is a tremendous opportunity for our team and provides a great start to the season for our fans. The first game of the season is always important and this matchup on a national stage will be a test for both teams.”



