Justin Fields intends to transfer from Georgia

ATHENS, Ga. - One year ago, Justin Fields, the number one high school recruit signed his letter of intent with the University of Georgia. Today, the freshman quarterback has a different intent, transferring from Georgia.

According to USA TODAY, Fields told school officials his plans to leave the university.

Fields, from Kennesaw, Ga., arguably will be the most highly coveted transfer in all of college football. He is expected to appeal to the NCAA to be eligible this season.

He spent his freshman year backing up starting quarterback Jake Fromm but had completed 27 of 39 passes for 328 yards and four touchdowns and had 42 rushing attempts for 266 yards.

Fields was not at Bulldogs practice on Monday afternoon as Georgia prepares to play Texas in the Sugar Bowl on New Years Day.

