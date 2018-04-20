Kirby Smart all business heading into Georgia spring game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Fourteen practices are in the books. Next up for Georgia is Saturday's annual spring game. Both Florida and Florida State had their spring games last weekend. With new coaches at both schools they mixed in a couple of things to get fans and alumni excited about the team.

But Kirby Smart is taking a slightly different approach into G-Day weekend.

“When you approach it ‘loosey goosy’ so will your team,” said Smart. “When you approach it like its important you want to see people compete. I’m a big believer that the more a guy prepares himself to play his best, the better he’ll be at playing his best. So we’re going to approach it that way.”

A large group of former Gators and Seminoles were on hand to lend support to both Dan Mullen and Willie Taggart at their inaugural spring games. In Gainesville they went as far as to have former defensive back Lawrence Wright and former receiver Travis McGriff catch touchdown passes. It was a fun and light moment.

At Georgia’s spring game don’t expect to see Herschel Walker or A.J. Green catching any passes from Jake Fromm or Justin Fields.

“I want it to be enjoyable and entertaining and I want the fans to come back but I want to put a good product out there,” said Smart. “We need to be organized and compete. Hopefully we get a close game. That’s what I’m looking for. Not who we’re throwing the ball to in the end zone and that kind of stuff.”

