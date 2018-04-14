Dolphins wrap up spring football practice

Jacksonville University football coach Ian Shields addresses the team at the conclusion of the 2018 spring practice.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville University football wrapped up their spring practices Saturday with their annual spring game.

Head Coach Ian Shields entering his third season with the Dolphins said after practice he was pleased with the spring but it's just the beginning.

"There was a lot of fundamental improvement in the spring," Shields said. "It's a great springboard going into our summer training program."

The Dolphins finished 7-4 last year and came in third in the Pioneer Football League.

"We surpassed all the predictions from the preason polls," Shield said with a grin on his face. "And we're looking to fool them again."

For the Dolphins to keep improving they will have to do it with a new quarterback after three year starter Rylan Wells graduated.

"We're going to have a first time guy at quarterback who is extremely talented, " Shields explained after the spring game. "We're getting closer to where we want to be as a program. It should be an exciting year. The goal is obviously to score a bunch of points and move the ball forward and play great defense. I think we have that capability."

The bigger goal is to win the Pioneer Football League conference something JU hasn't done since 2010. The biggest obstacle is San Diego who has won four of the last five.

"The benchmark in the PFL is San Diego," Shields said. "They're the Alabama of the PFL. We've got a steep climb to catch them but it's possible and that's our goal."

JU starts the season at home this year on September 1st vs. St. Augustine's.

